Golden State Equity Partners Has $650,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,640,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $5,883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,640,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,864 shares of company stock valued at $22,548,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $71.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

