Golden State Equity Partners Invests $334,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.