Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 654 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

VLO stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

