Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 868 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.36. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

