Golden State Equity Partners Raises Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 26.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,029,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,880,000 after acquiring an additional 636,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 635.7% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 697,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 603,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $67.38 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $165.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.8092 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.