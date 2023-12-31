Golden State Equity Partners Takes $546,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE OKE opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

