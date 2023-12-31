Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 47.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock worth $1,421,340 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Graco Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $86.76 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

