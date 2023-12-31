Grainger (LON:GRI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $243.02

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 243.02 ($3.09) and traded as high as GBX 269.40 ($3.42). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 264.40 ($3.36), with a volume of 259,132 shares.

Grainger Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,813.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 255.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 242.97.

Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.28. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grainger Company Profile

In related news, insider Robert Hudson acquired 118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £300.90 ($382.34). Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

