Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.04

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.04 and traded as high as C$43.97. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$43.86, with a volume of 796,600 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 25.47 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.09.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.37 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.1481123 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$1,575,969.33. In other news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$1,575,969.33. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$1,238,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

