Grimes & Company Inc. Has $27.29 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 28,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 66,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.