Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.24

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.24 and traded as high as C$43.90. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.90, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 229.17% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of C$62.61 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.8215661 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.
