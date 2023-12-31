Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.24

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.24 and traded as high as C$43.90. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.90, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCG

Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market cap of C$120.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.22.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 229.17% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of C$62.61 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.8215661 EPS for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

About Guardian Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.