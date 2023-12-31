Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Shares Down 0.2%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.08 and last traded at C$9.08. Approximately 782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.10.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.73.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

