Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,212 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $273.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

