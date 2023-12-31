Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 350 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $13,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 47.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.1% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $498.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $500.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

