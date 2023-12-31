Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,600 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.40% of Krystal Biotech worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $132.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.