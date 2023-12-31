Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Align Technology stock opened at $274.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Align Technology

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.