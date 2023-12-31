Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Marriott International by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $225.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.42 and a fifty-two week high of $226.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.