Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $11.73 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.2 %

FIS stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

