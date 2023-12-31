Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $13.58 Million Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coupang were worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $2,729,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $26,459,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 80.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,548 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Coupang by 74.3% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,748,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,744 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,005,613 shares of company stock worth $461,793,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

