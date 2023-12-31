Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $390.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.02. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $274.80 and a 52 week high of $396.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,485,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

