Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 2,692.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,832 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.37% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 1.8 %

SHLS stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.86. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $30.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

