Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,151 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $142.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

