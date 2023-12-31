Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,671 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $906,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,242 shares of company stock worth $2,683,495. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

