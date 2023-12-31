Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Yum China worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.43 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

