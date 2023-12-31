Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.2 %

HVRRY opened at $119.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.39. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $85.99 and a twelve month high of $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

