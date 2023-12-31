Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Shares Up 0.1%

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.64. 921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $129.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of -0.07.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hanover Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNVR. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 54,857 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 228,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 90,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

