HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $270.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

