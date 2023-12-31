HCR Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

