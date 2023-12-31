Head to Head Review: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) versus QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMCORE and QuickLogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $97.72 million 0.27 -$76.41 million ($1.38) -0.35 QuickLogic $16.18 million 11.92 -$4.27 million ($0.27) -51.33

QuickLogic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMCORE. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

43.7% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EMCORE and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 4 0 3.00 QuickLogic 0 0 2 0 3.00

EMCORE presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 360.12%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.81%. Given EMCORE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -72.56% -30.95% -18.42% QuickLogic -19.87% -27.32% -10.23%

Volatility and Risk

EMCORE has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuickLogic beats EMCORE on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems. In addition, it provides optoelectronic products, which include over fiber optic links, passive devices, switching, signal distribution, erbium doped fiber amplifier, monitoring and controlling, enclosure and power supplies, microwave and transmitter and receivers, and fiber optic delay lines, as well as microwave lasers and photodiodes. Further, the company offers broadband products, such as specialty data centers and telecom chips, optical sensing and lidar, and CATV systems and modules, as well as lasers and components. It serves aerospace and defense, navigation, satellite communications, and broadband markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation has a strategic partnership with YorChip to develop low-power unified chiplet interconnect express FPGA chiplets. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

