Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2023

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

PEAK stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

