Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

