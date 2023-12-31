Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of HFWA opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $746.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

