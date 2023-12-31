HGK Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,329 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $255,582,000 after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Perficient by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,181 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $125,985,000 after acquiring an additional 364,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Perficient by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $85,969,000 after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Activity at Perficient

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PRFT shares. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRFT

Perficient Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.