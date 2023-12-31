Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $373.00

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 373 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 372 ($4.73), with a volume of 2901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.70).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £509.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,400.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc engages in the manufacture and retail chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It also offers hot chocolate makers under the Velvetiser name, as well as sells wine, beer, gin, vodka, and other spirits through a network of owned and third-party stores, as well as through online subscription.

