Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $123.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 56.56%.

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock worth $3,544,856. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

