iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:FGMC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 213,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 35,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

iCoreConnect Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCoreConnect

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGMC. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iCoreConnect in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in iCoreConnect in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in iCoreConnect in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iCoreConnect in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in iCoreConnect by 794.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 80,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

iCoreConnect Company Profile

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

