IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 205,250 shares trading hands.
IGC Pharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $17.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 803.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.40%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IGC Pharma Company Profile
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
