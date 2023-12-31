IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 205,250 shares trading hands.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get IGC Pharma alerts:

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 803.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.40%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IGC Pharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in IGC Pharma by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IGC Pharma by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IGC Pharma by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IGC Pharma by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in IGC Pharma by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.