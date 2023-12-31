Imperial Oil Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.78 Per Share (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $7.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.30. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of C$13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.25 billion.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$85.87.

TSE IMO opened at C$75.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.86. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$60.19 and a 12 month high of C$85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

