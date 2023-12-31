InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in InFinT Acquisition by 46.1% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 409,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129,287 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 21.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 473,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of InFinT Acquisition stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. InFinT Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

