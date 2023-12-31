Insider Buying: Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Buys £19,000 in Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider George F. Canjar acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,142.31).

CHAR opened at GBX 9.98 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chariot Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.45 ($0.25). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.32. The stock has a market cap of £106.79 million, a P/E ratio of -499.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

