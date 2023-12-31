Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Purchases $11,440.95 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) Director Eric Andersen bought 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $11,440.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 534,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,006.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Eric Andersen acquired 48,693 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $640,312.95.

On Thursday, December 7th, Eric Andersen bought 101,050 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,492.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Eric Andersen bought 300 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Eric Andersen purchased 50,170 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $627,125.00.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $192.03 million, a P/E ratio of -134.10 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MACK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 43,546 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2,675.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

