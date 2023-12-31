Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Purchases $640,312.95 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) Director Eric Andersen purchased 48,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $640,312.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 533,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,935.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Eric Andersen acquired 857 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $11,440.95.

On Thursday, December 7th, Eric Andersen acquired 101,050 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,492.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Eric Andersen acquired 300 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Eric Andersen acquired 50,170 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $627,125.00.

MACK stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.03 million, a PE ratio of -134.10 and a beta of 1.58. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MACK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,529,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 357,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 454,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 43,546 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,797,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 306,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

