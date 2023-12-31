Insider Selling: American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Sells $100,427.50 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $118.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $114.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $143.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after acquiring an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,563,000 after buying an additional 81,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,973,000 after buying an additional 654,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,078,000 after buying an additional 356,403 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Read Our Latest Report on AFG

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.