Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Sells $775,600.00 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,560 shares during the period.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.