Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells $175,680.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2023

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $175,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 22nd, Samuel Kintz sold 8,175 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $106,683.75.
  • On Wednesday, December 20th, Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79.
  • On Friday, November 3rd, Samuel Kintz sold 8,026 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $104,980.08.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN opened at $13.84 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.