Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells $175,680.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $175,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Samuel Kintz sold 8,175 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $106,683.75.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79.

On Friday, November 3rd, Samuel Kintz sold 8,026 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $104,980.08.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN opened at $13.84 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

