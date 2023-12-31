Insider Selling: Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL) Major Shareholder Sells $24,744.96 in Stock

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 11,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $24,744.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 978,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 2,867 shares of Notable Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $7,196.17.

Notable Labs Stock Performance

NTBL opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04. Notable Labs, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Notable Labs ( NASDAQ:NTBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Notable Labs, Ltd. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Notable Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Notable Labs in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

About Notable Labs

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.

