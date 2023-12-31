Insider Selling: Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL) Major Shareholder Sells $24,744.96 in Stock

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBLGet Free Report) major shareholder Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 11,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $24,744.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 978,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 21st, Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 2,867 shares of Notable Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $7,196.17.

Notable Labs Stock Performance

NTBL opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04. Notable Labs, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Notable Labs, Ltd. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Notable Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Notable Labs in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

About Notable Labs

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.

