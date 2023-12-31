Insider Selling: NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Insider Sells C$25,125.00 in Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) insider Chee Pheng Cheng sold 167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$25,125.00.

Chee Pheng Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 1,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$220.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 1,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$375.00.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions ( TSE:SFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

