Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.