Insider Selling: Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Insider Sells $80,025.00 in Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of TWKS opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

