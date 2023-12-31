Insider Selling: Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Sells C$12,843.51 in Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Beasley sold 381 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$12,843.51.
Trisura Group Price Performance
Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$34.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.24. Trisura Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$47.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 54.49.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. Trisura Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of C$730.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.6816746 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on TSU
Trisura Group Company Profile
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trisura Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.