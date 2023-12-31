Insider Selling: Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Sells C$12,843.51 in Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Beasley sold 381 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$12,843.51.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$34.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.24. Trisura Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$47.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 54.49.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. Trisura Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of C$730.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.6816746 EPS for the current year.

TSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.63.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

