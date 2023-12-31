Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $39,700.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $37,600.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $36,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $38,900.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 411 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $39.80.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $17.45. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 81.45%. The firm had revenue of $379.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Vacasa

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

